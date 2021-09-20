Goose Creek Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Family Festival

The Goose Creek Association held its 50th Anniversary Family Festival on Sunday at Aldie Mill. The free festival featured art shows, live music, bird conservancy exhibits, faceprinting, pumpkin decorating, and wildlife presentations.

The Goose Creek Association is a Middleburg-based nonprofit that seeks to preserve and protect the environment, natural resources, and wildlife in Loudoun and Fauquier counties.

For more about the Goose Creek Association, go to goosecreek.org.

