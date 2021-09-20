Husband Charged With Attempted Murder after Domestic Assault with Hammer

A Sterling man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and violation of a protective order following a domestic violence assault Sunday afternoon at the Stone Springs Apartments.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 42200 block of Glascock Field Terrace around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 where the suspect, Peter J. Lollobrigido, 49, allegedly assaulted his wife, striking her with a hammer. Both the victim and the suspect were located inside the apartment.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as life-threatening. She was listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lollobrigido was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Peter J. Lollobrigido [LCSO Photo]