Kasprowicz Reappointed to CTB

Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Middleburg’s E. Scott Kasprowicz to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, the administration.

The board oversees the Virginia Department of Transportation, and includes the state Secretary of Transportation, the VDOT Commissioner, the director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and 14 citizen members appointed by the governor to four-year terms.

Kasprowicz, a technology entrepreneur, aviator and conservationist, served under then-Gov. Tim Kaine as Deputy Secretary of Transportation, including during planning the Dulles Rail project. He now begins his third term on the CTB. Then-Governor Terry McAuliffe appointed him to the panel in 2014 and reappointed him in 2017.

In 2008, Kasprowicz and Steve Sheik broke the record for fastest trip around the world by helicopter, circumnavigating the globe in a little more than 11 days and beating the previous record by about six days.

Among the issues that will come before Kasprowicz on that board are two that are close to home: Loudoun County’s proposals to rename Harry Byrd Highway, and John Mosby Highway. The authority to name those highways rests with the Commonwealth Transportation Board.