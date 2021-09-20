Letter: Katy Wheeler, South Riding

Editor:Let’s get back to good governance and end one party rule in Virginia with this fantastic line up:

Glenn Youngkin, candidate for governor is a homegrown Virginian who spent the last 30 years supporting his family, his church and building a successful business. He was raised in a middle-class family, was awarded a college scholarship, and has engineering and business degrees. He supports the police and has the endorsement of the Virginia Law Enforcement Sheriff’s Organization. He supports eliminating burdensome taxes such as taxes on food and gasoline. Youngkin vows to make Virginia the best job market, create the best schools and the safest communities in America.

Lt. Governor Candidate Winsome Sears has an amazing résumé. She built a successful business and is a trained electrician. She served in the Marines and was a member of the Committee on Women Veterans while serving as the first Black Republican woman elected to the Virginia General Assembly. She was co-chair of the African American Advisory Committee to the US Census Bureau and former VP of the Virginia Board of Elections.

Jason Miyares, who is running for Attorney General has a unique perspective; his mother fled Communist Cuba for the U.S. in 1965. Miyares was the first Cuban American to win a seat in the House of Delegates and is a former prosecutor. He was assistant Attorney General in Virginia Beach and worked to keep the streets safe from violent criminals. He served on the Virginia Board of Veterans and was noted as Legislator of the year in 2018-19 by the College of Affordability and Public Trust and the Military Officers Association. He has the support of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association.

This is a trifecta I will be supporting at the ballot box. I hope you will, too.

Katy Wheeler, South Riding