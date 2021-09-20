Rt. 9 Safety Study Virtual Meeting Set

Loudoun County will host an online meeting to gather feedback on the Route 9 Safety and Operational Study on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend to learn about the county’s corridor study and to ask questions about this stretch of road, which includes 13 miles along Rt. 9 from the West Virginia border to Rt. 7. To speak during the event, attendees are required to sign up in advance by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Online participants may also send questions to the project team as chat messages, which will be answered during the meeting as time allows.

The Route 9 Safety and Operational Study is meant to identify safety and traffic operational issues and present recommended solutions for consideration by the Board of Supervisors.

Login information, meeting materials and more information are online at loudoun.gov/route9 and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation.