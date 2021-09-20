Sterling Park Shooting Under Investigation

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting that happened early Sunday morning in a Sterling Park neighborhood.

According to the report. shortly before 1 a.m. Sept. 19, a resident on West Nettle Tree Road saw a gathering of several individuals in the roadway. A short time later, several residents reported hearing several gunshots and multiple vehicles leaving the scene.

Deputies searched the area, finding shell casings and indications that one of the vehicles was damaged by the gunfire. There have been no injuries or victims reported.

Investigators areasking residents along the street with home to reviewtheir exterior surveillance camera images forsuspicious activity around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Reed at 703-777-1021 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.