Golinowski Named Next Dulles Airport Manager

Richard Golinowski will assume the roles of Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s vice president and manager of Dulles Airport, effective when current Airport Manager Mike Stewart departs later this month.

A 26-year veteran of the Airports Authority, Golinowski has served in a variety of roles, most recently serving as vice president of Operations Support since April 2020.

After earning an engineering degree from Virginia Tech in 1987, Golinowski served in a number of engineering roles with companies Acquisition Dynamics, Inc. and Law Engineering, before joining the Airports Authority’s engineering and maintenance department in 1995. From there, he served in various positions within the department, assuming a managerial role at Reagan National Airport in 2006, where he led a team of more than 200 in the daily operation and maintenance of the airport. He was named acting vice president of the Airports Authority’s newly created Operations Support function in February 2019.