Greenway, Wildlife Conservancy Install Nest Cam; Eagles Landing Soon

The Dulles Greenway’s owners have partnered with the American Eagle Foundation, the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, and livestreaming company HDOnTap to install a webcam overlooking the nest of a pair of bald eagles.

The bald eagles are expected to return to the nest just south of Leesburg in November, when they will begin the nesting process.

“We appreciate the Dulles Greenway’s efforts to bring the awe and wonder of wildlife into people’s homes with this new eagle cam,” stated Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy Executive Director Michael Myers. “This is an incredible opportunity to connect people in a new way to bald eagles living in the heart of Loudoun County.”

The livestream camera is online atdullesgreenway.com/eagle-cam. There are two views, and a moderated chat to comment and ask questions about the eagles.

The Dulles Greenway Wetlands area has been home to two American bald eagles since 2005. In 1995, the Greenway’s then-owners established the private 149-acre wetlands preserve during the construction of the highway to mitigate the loss of roughly 64 acres of federally protected wetlands. The property is managed by the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and used for wildlife education.

“We are excited to offer our local community the opportunity to experience the beauty ofthe Wetland’s majestic bald eagles,” stated TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton. “The Dulles Greenway is dedicated to actively caring for our local community and environment through our key sustainability initiatives, including the protection and support of the Wetlands and its’ wildlife.”