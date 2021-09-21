Purcellville Lands 3 Offers for Pullen House

The Town of Purcellville received three bids on its proposal to sell the Pullen house and its half-acre lot by Monday’s deadline.

Purchase offers range from a high of $303,000 to a low of $101,000. The third bid was in the middle, at $233,950.

The town purchased the property, which is adjacent to the Bush Tabernacle and the Fireman’s Field complex, in 2011 for $175,000. The current council moved to sell the property to generate revenue.

During its meeting last week, the council voted to require assurances from purchasers that the large oak tree on the front corner of the property would be preserved as the house is remolded or rebuilt or the land is redeveloped.

The staff will review the bids and make a recommendation to the Town Council.