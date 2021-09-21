Science Center Plans Advance with $1M Dominion Energy Donation

The Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation announced Tuesday thatDominion Energy has signed on as the first Title Partner and Gallery Sponsor for the Northern Virginia ScienceCenter, planned for construction in the Kincora development in eastern Loudoun.

The $1 million sponsorship brings the Launch the Future capital campaign to 91% of the funds needed for the $75 million project.

The Science Center is planned to be a place of discovery, innovation and fun that incorporates themes of sustainability, innovation, data science, STEM career connections and integration of the arts into the educational experiences. It will be built on donated property at Kincora, with more than 200 acres of stream-valley parkland immediately adjacent to the property.

The Dominion Energy Gallery will be located off the main entrance of the Science Center and will house “Flow,” an exhibition that takes guests on a tour of science andnatural phenomena expressed through motion and art.

The Title Partner announcement was made Sept. 21 at the Children’s Science Center Lab in Fairfax where Dominionsponsors the Experiment Bar and experiences focused on environmental education.

“We’re excited to add our name to the world-class Northern Virginia Science Center where guests can learnabout energy with an emphasis on sustainability and innovation. We are especially proud of the planned Dominion Energy Gallery which will house exhibitions that will be a powerful and unique demonstration ofSTEM concepts,” said Hunter Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “Thisvibrant new science center will spark curiosity and a love of STEM learning in children and visitors of all ages, inspiring them to help solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

The new regional science center is designed to serve over 300,000 guests annually and will operate as a division of the Science Museum of Virginia, benefitting from shared resources and expertise from themuseum’s four decades of delivering STEM learning experiences at its locations in Richmondand Danville.

Learn more about the center atnovasci.org.For more information about sponsorship opportunities, go tonovasci.org/support.