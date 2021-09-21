Sheriff’s Office Investigates Attempted Abduction in Round Hill

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported attempted abduction in Round Hill that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report, a teen reported she was walking in the area of Main Street and High Street when she was approached by man in a blue/gray sedan. He asked her for gas money and then asked if she knew anything about cars. At one point he grabbed the victim, but she was able to break free.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans. He told the victim he was 18 years old.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area around 4 p.m. and who witnessed suspicious activity to call 703-777-1021. Deputies were called to the area shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Detectives also are seeking video from exterior surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.