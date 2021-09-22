Goodwin House Announces Plans for Loudoun Senior Living Campus

Goodwin House has announced plans to develop a new senior living campus in the Peterson Companies’ Avonlea project along Rt. 50 west of South Riding.

“Over the next two years, the number of older adults needing high quality, financially accessible senior living in our country will nearly double, and Loudoun County will see its population of older adults grow faster than any other area in Northern Virginia,” Goodwin House President & CEO Rob Liebreich said in announcing the new project. “We see thesegrowing demographics of older adults and believe our mission calls us to find additional ways to support, honor and uplift the lives of older adults and those who care for them through the development of a not-for-profit senior living community at the Avonlea.”

The nonprofit operates senior living communities in Alexandria and Baily’s Crossroads, serving more than 2,200 residents.

In addition to offering independent living, assisted living and memory support, the new community will feature a variety of wellness and brain health programs, including StongerMemory, Medicare-certified Home Health and Hospice, the company said.

The 200-unit Loudoun campus is expected to open in spring 2025. For updates on the project, go toseniorlivingloudoun.org.

Peterson’s Avonlea is a master-planned community slated to include retail and commercial businesses, market rate apartments and medical offices.

“At Peterson Companies, we strive to create developments that benefit all who live and work in our region,” stated Taylor O. Chess, president of Development at Peterson Companies. “This exceptional senior living community and the related support services and programs by Goodwin House Inc. will fill an important need in Loudoun County.”