Letter: Peggy Knight, Leesburg

Editor: Whatever you think happened in the 2020 election, lots of folks had doubts based on reports of irregularities from people close to the election process.

My delegate was the only elected person I know who actually took a strong stand to make sure every person could be confident that their vote counted. Democrats have attacked any person who raised questions. Many of those same Democrats ranted and raved after Trump was elected and with no evidence of election tampering.

It is hard to believe that the law in Virginia was changed recently and now allows people to vote without showing an official ID. Liberals say they want everybody to vote and that may include a lot more people who are not supposed to be voting if this nonsense keeps up.

Every vote should count, and Democrats should be just as committed to assuring that as anyone.

Thanks, Dave LaRock, for being the strong leader who supports fair elections.

Peggy Knight,Leesburg