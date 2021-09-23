School Board Critic to Appeal Trespass Conviction

The Hamilton man arrested and charged with trespassing during a June 22 School Board meeting that was suspended because of an unruly crowd is appealing his conviction to the Loudoun County Circuit Court.

Jon Tigges was found guilty of trespassing by Judge Ian Williams during a Sept. 22 District Court hearing. Scheduling for the appeal has not yet been made.

The arrest came after School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) halted the meeting following a series of warnings to crowd members to maintain order during a lengthy public comment session. As crowd members demonstrated against that action, Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler then ordered the board room be cleared. After Tigges refused to leave, he was arrested and charged.

Tigges claims he acted within his rights at the public meeting and that Ziegler lacked authority to declare an unlawful assembly. Tigges also has been served with a trespass order barring him from all school properties.

“Public officials can’t stop public comments just because they don’t like what is being said, nor can they demand that attendees not make noise of any kind,” Tigges said in a statement announcing his appeal.