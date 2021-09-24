Airshow Takes to the Skies Over Leesburg Saturday

The popular Leesburg Airshow returns to town skies Saturday.

Following a COVID-imposed hiatus, the airshow will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leesburg Executive Airport.

Gates for the airshow will open at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

The airshow’s static display area, located on the airport’s parking ramp, features a variety of experimental and antique aircraft. Other tarmac attractions include aviation-related displays, exhibits, an inflatable for the kids, and a variety of food and beverage vendors.

The skies come alive at 1 p.m. with aerobatic performances. Featured performers include the Commemorative Air Force, Paul Dougherty, The Flying Circus, Kevin Russo and the Jersey Jerks, Mark Meredith, and Scott Francis. This year’s announcer will be Howdy McCann with David Schultz Airshows.

Event parking will be available at Heritage High School, 520 Evergreen Mills Road; and Segra Field, 42095 Loudoun United Drive. Free shuttle buses will run continuously from 10:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Parking at the airport terminal will be reserved for attendees with a DMV-issued handicapped permit.

This year’s top airshow sponsor is Toth Financial, a Leesburg-based business and longtime supporter of the town’s airport. For more details about the performers and the airshow schedule, go to leesburgairshow.com.