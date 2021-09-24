Hemstreet Promotes Street to Chief of Staff

Loudoun County Administrator Tim Hemstreet has promoted David Street to be the new chief of staff in the Office of the County Administrator, effective Oct.1.

Street has served as a project manager in the Office of the County Administrator since 2017 and has also served as the staff liaison to the Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee.

“David is very knowledgeable about the processes and procedures of the Loudoun County government and has gained valuable experience through his work in my office, which will serve him well in his new position,” Hemstreet stated in the announcement.

The chief of staff’s duties include serving as the liaison to the Board of Supervisors’ offices, supervising the Clerks Division within the Office of the County Administrator and serving as the point of contact for the board’s agenda management process for the Board’s business meetings, committee meetings, public hearings and special meetings.

Street has served multiple roles in various departments within the Loudoun County government, beginning his service as a tax compliance officer in the Office of the Commissioner of the Revenue in 2015 and moving to the position of management analyst in the Department of Management and Budget later that year.

Street earned bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s in public administration from the University of Pittsburgh.