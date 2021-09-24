Leesburg Police Investigate Attempted Abduction Report

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a reported attempted abduction in the Woodlea Manor neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to the report, a teenaged girl said she was walking along Meade Drive SW between 6 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22, when she was approached by a white female in a white 4-door sedan. The woman got out of the car and at one point grabbed the victim who was able to free herself. The incident was reported to Leesburg Police the following evening.

Anyone who has not already spoken with law enforcement and believes that they witnessed the incident or has video surveillance of the incident is asked to contact Det. M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or atmpacilla@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443- 8477. Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 and begin your message with LPDTIP.