Loudoun NAACP Plans Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament

The Loudoun branch of the NAACP will host its annual scholarship fundraising golf tournament Friday, Oct. 8 at Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club.

Cost to play is $125 per golfer and $500 per foursome. The cost includes team pictures, free non-alcoholic beverages, dinner, player gift bags, prizes, range balls, and a golf cart. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m., with a noon shotgun start.

Sponsorships are still available, including the $100 Challenge Sponsor, for people unable to participate but who would like to support the event and be listed in the event program.

Larger sponsorship opportunities include Bronze Sponsor at $250; Silver Sponsor at $500; Gold Sponsor at $1,500; and Diamond Sponsor at $2,500, which includes a golf foursome, hole signage, recognition in event program, promo materials in player bags, and recognition in pre-event marketing, at the golf tournament, and during the NAACP Loudoun student scholarship ceremony.

The event raises money to support the NAACP’s student scholarships.

Register at https://bit.ly/3jAgOhd. For sponsorship inquiries or other questions, contact NAACP Loudoun Branch Vice President Ron Campbell at vicepresident@naacploudoun.org. Learn more about the Loudoun NAACP at naacploudoun.org.