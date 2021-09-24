Real Husbands Present $70K Check to First Responders Foundation

The Real Husbands of Loudoun County on Wednesday, Sept. 22 presented a check for $70,000 to the Loudoun First Responders Foundation.

Real Husbands member Adam Alami said the money was raised through the group’s charity golf tournament and was presented in honor of first responders’ work around the anniversary of 9/11.

The Loudoun First Responders Foundation raises money to support first responders in need or injured in the line of duty, as well as granting scholarships for children of first responders.

Learn more about the Real Husbands of Loudoun County at rholc.club. Learn more about the Loudoun First Responders Foundation at lfrf.org.