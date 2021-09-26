Letter: Mark Sell, Leesburg

Editor: I read with interest the recent opinion piece on the need for Board of Supervisors to do more to increase the supply of attainable housing. While I disagree on some aspects of the piece, I do believe the Board needs to increase the supply of “for sale” attainable housing.

A variety of “for sale” housing will offer our local fire and rescue workers, Sheriff’s Office employees and others the opportunity to live in the county where they provide a vital service to us. Many of our first responders live outside Loudoun County and drive quite a distance because they cannot afford to buy a home in the county in which they serve.



The Board of Supervisors has to do a better job of encouraging “for sale” homes that are affordable to our hardworking first responders as well as others who work in Loudoun County but cannot afford to live here.

Mark Sell, Leesburg