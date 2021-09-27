8 Broad Run Residents Seek School Board Seat

Eight Broad Run District residents applied to be interviewed for the School Board seat following the death of first-term member Leslee King. Paul Chen, Daniel Eistert, Andrew Hoyler, Cliff Keirce, Ann Miller, Marjo Mitsutomi, Patricia Nolen and Samuel Yan have asked to be considered for the appointment..

The board is schedule to discuss the appointment in a closed meeting Monday night. Next, the board will hold a public hearing to discuss the candidates for the seat at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 when members of public may offer comments about the candidates.

The board must appoint someone to fill the vacancy by Oct. 15—45 days after King’s passing.

The appointee will hold the seat until a special election is held, not later than November 2022. The winning of the election will serve until the end of King’s term, Dec. 31, 2023.