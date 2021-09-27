Busy Skies for 2021 Leesburg Airshow

The Leesburg Airshow returned to the skies on Saturday, as classic planes, sky diving demonstrations, and acrobatic flight maneuvers thrilled the crowd at the Leesburg Executive Airport.

The show featured the Black Daggers, the parachute demonstration team comprised of U.S. Army Special Forces members, The Flying Circus, a fleet of World War II acrobatic demonstrators, and South Riding native Scott Francis, a decorated competitive pilot- among others.

The show was sponsored by Toth Financial, and was produced by David Schultz Airshows.

