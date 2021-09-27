County Board Approves $1.9M More for Nonprofit COVID-19 Response​​

Loudoun County supervisors have sent $1.9 million to nonprofits to support their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that, $480,000 was reallocated form the county’s Limited Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which supervisors set up in April 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately that fund went unused, as the county opted instead to offer that assistance through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rental Assistance Program. Now, that money has been reallocated to the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, which has both seen a significant increase in the need for its services, and seen the need to adapt its emergency housing to the pandemic. Previously, the shelter was a communal setting; the dangers of a viral pandemic have seen the nonprofit shift away from that.

According to a county staff report, in Fiscal Year 2020, the nonprofit saw nearly triple the number of victims of domestic violence as the previous year, and saw a 20% increase in the number of severe, high-danger cases including child abuse cases. The nonprofit provided 6,063 nights of shelter to 105 adults and 112 children, and expects the high demand for shelter to continue through the current fiscal year and the next.

Another $1,375,734 in federal Community Development Block Grant dollars, one of the programs boosted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, will be sent to nonprofits working to help people through the pandemic.

Some of that will also go to the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter. The nonprofit will receive approximately $205,000 to support additional case managers, advocates, and program operations.

Community Residences, Inc., will receive $116,000 to help close the revenue gap when its Loudoun day services location was forced to cut back because of the pandemic. The nonprofit is only reimbursed when its services are rendered, and has seen a decrease in funding. The new money will help cover rent and operating costs. The nonprofit serves people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs.

Northern Virginia Family Services will receive $388,000 to support staff salaries for its work through the COVID-19 Loudoun Recovery Program, which offers case management, mental health services, career navigation and employment assistance, and direct assistance to individuals and families affected by the pandemic and its effects. The nonprofit aims to help those people achieve self-sufficiency.

ECHO will receive $344,000 to support employing the nonprofit’s clients at The Barkery, a new dog biscuit enterprise in Ashburn. The nonprofit offers support, vocational skill training and employment for people with disabilities.

Legal Services of Northern Virginia will receive $250,000 to cover the salaries for two new positions, an attorney and a paralegal, due to the expansion of their services in response to need during the pandemic. The organization saw a 50% increase in demand for their services during the pandemic as people needed legal assistance to fight evictions and foreclosures, secure unemployment benefits, protect against domestic abuse and protect their income from debt collectors. The nonprofit also set up a program to help people trying to get rental assistance from the state.

And Mobile Hope will receive $70,000 to support its food distribution and emergency shelter work, and to pay rent for storage space.

Supervisor approved the funding unanimously Sept. 14.