LCSO: Tip Jars Ripped Off at Sterling Businesses
In what may be related cases, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tip jars from the counters of two Sterling businesses Friday afternoon.
According to the report, the first theft occurred at 4:32 p.m. Sept. 24 at a restaurant in the Community Plaza shopping center. The suspect who left with the tip jar was described as ayoung Hispanic female wearing a yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Approximately 20 minutes later, a tip jar was taken from the counter at a restaurant on Towncenter Plaza. In that case, the suspect was described as a young Hispanic female wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red Nike shoes.
3 thoughts on “LCSO: Tip Jars Ripped Off at Sterling Businesses”
It’s terrible that someone would rip off tip jars at two Sterling eateries. But I must say I’m concerned about the sheriff’s office publishing the alleged nationality of the suspect. That tends to foster negative stereotypes, in my humble opinion. Couldn’t descriptors be limited to the young lady’s clothing & appearance without speculating about her ethnicity? Was she wearing a sweatshirt that said “I Am Hispanic”? My sincere sympathy to the Sterling eateries that suffered losses. I hope restitution occurs promptly.
Maybe, just maybe, the ethnicity of the suspect will be useful information in identifying and apprehending the suspect? Could that be why that detail was mentioned? Let’s contact the two establishments and offer to fund the replacement of the average daily tips. I’ll split it with you.
Ummm…her ethnicity could be a very important descriptor. She can change her clothes, but her ethnicity is a bit harder. Could they be wrong? Of course. And if this person is caught and it was totally off base it should be called out. Heck, could have been a dude, but they went out on a limb and said female…