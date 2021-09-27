LCSO: Tip Jars Ripped Off at Sterling Businesses

In what may be related cases, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of tip jars from the counters of two Sterling businesses Friday afternoon.

According to the report, the first theft occurred at 4:32 p.m. Sept. 24 at a restaurant in the Community Plaza shopping center. The suspect who left with the tip jar was described as ayoung Hispanic female wearing a yellow sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a tip jar was taken from the counter at a restaurant on Towncenter Plaza. In that case, the suspect was described as a young Hispanic female wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red Nike shoes.