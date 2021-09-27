Letter: Alaina Forshee, Round Hill
Editor: As I watch the direction of the COVID vaccines, I see Del. Dave LaRock taking a thoughtful position and being attacked by his opponent Paul Siker. Siker sides with Biden on most if not all the issues, especially on forced vaccinations.
Dave has challenged the fairness of forced vaccinations and reminds those who care that all of the vaccines either use fetal tissue in their testing or contain remnants in the actual vaccine.
Joe Biden is threatening to impose mandates on employers, which many believe are unconstitutional. In my opinion, the government should not punish people for making their own medical decisions.
Scientific evidence is emerging that shows vaccinated people are still getting COVID. Likewise, the value of natural immunity may be superior to whatever protection comes from the vaccine.
Saying what most experts are ignoring, Dave supports raising awareness on ways to bolster one’s immune system to avoid serious harm from COVID-19, and he opposes Medical Passports and a Social Credits System—both of which are on the horizon and are a direct assault on God-given rights.
My vote lies with Dave and others who apply critical thought to important issues when it is needed the most.
Alaina Forshee, Round Hill
One thought on “Letter: Alaina Forshee, Round Hill”
I have mixed feelings about this issue. I’m fully vaxxed. That was my decision. But I wouldn’t force the jab onto someone else, particularly children. The writer brings up the alleged involvement of fetal tissue with Covid vaccines. I have a friend who told me she didn’t want to take on that “bad kharma.” I respect her decision. Still, I long for the day when Covid no longer is a threat. No words of wisdom on this one.