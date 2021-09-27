Loudoun Begins Pfizer Booster Shots

The Virginia Department of Health has authorized local health districts to begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for certain people, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Booster shots are now available to people aged 65 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and people who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings, such as health care workers and caregivers for frail or immunocompromised people. Residents seeking a vaccine booster are not required to offer any proof of risk.

For now, those recommendations do not include people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and people who received those vaccines should not seek Pfizer booster shots.

“There’s no evidence that people who received the Moderna and J&J vaccines need a booster right now,” Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said. “We expect to learn more about boosters for other vaccine manufacturers in the coming weeks, so I encourage everyone who received a vaccine other than Pfizer to stay tuned for more information about boosters soon.”

Loudoun County is offering booster doses of the vaccine at the Dulles Town Center clinic by appointment only. The boosters are meant to be administered at least six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

You can find the date of your second dose on your vaccination card. If you received your second dose in Virginia and have lost the card, you can find the date of your second dose by searching for your vaccine record online. If you need assistance over the phone, call 877-VAX-IN-VA, or 877-829-4682, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The county is also still offering vaccines to people aged 12 years and older who are getting vaccinated for the first time. All residents who need the initial series of COVID-19 vaccine or a booster can receive one from many providers in the community, such as medical offices and pharmacies, including at grocery stores. Those locations can also provide a flu vaccine at the same time; flu vaccines are not available at the Dulles Town Center clinic.

Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site. To make a vaccine appointment at the Dulles Town Center site, visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.

Federal officials have not yet published guidance about booster shots for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Recommendations for Moderna and J&J vaccines are expected in the future. Federal health officials may also recommend changes in the future as new evidence becomes available.