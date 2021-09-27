Loudoun Supervisors Plan Energy Strategies Workshop

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has scheduled an Energy Strategies Planning Workshop for Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is the next planning step in the county’s work to update the 2009 Loudoun County Energy Strategy.

The workshop will include a facilitated discussion on the priorities, process and approach for updating the county’s Energy Strategy, a comprehensive, 30-year road map of energy strategies for the Loudoun County government and community. County staff members will be joined by staff members from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to discuss the role of Loudoun County government in energy sustainability, possible funding mechanisms for implementing the energy strategy, and new programs and initiatives.

Discussions are also expected of local, regional and federal goals and mandates to reduce energy and greenhouse gas emissions; energy usage data trends for Loudoun and the region; and attainable energy goals that county staff and the Board-appointed Environmental Commission may research for future consideration by the Board.

The workshop will be held in the boardroom at the Loudoun County Government Center at 1 Harrison St. SE, Leesburg. It will also be televised Comcast Government Channel 23 and Verizon FiOS Channel 40 and livestreamed at loudoun.gov/meetings.

The agenda for the workshop may be viewed here.

The full update report is here.