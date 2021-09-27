Loudoun Supervisors Plan Energy Strategies Workshop
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has scheduled an Energy Strategies Planning Workshop for Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is the next planning step in the county’s work to update the 2009 Loudoun County Energy Strategy.
The workshop will include a facilitated discussion on the priorities, process and approach for updating the county’s Energy Strategy, a comprehensive, 30-year road map of energy strategies for the Loudoun County government and community. County staff members will be joined by staff members from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to discuss the role of Loudoun County government in energy sustainability, possible funding mechanisms for implementing the energy strategy, and new programs and initiatives.
Discussions are also expected of local, regional and federal goals and mandates to reduce energy and greenhouse gas emissions; energy usage data trends for Loudoun and the region; and attainable energy goals that county staff and the Board-appointed Environmental Commission may research for future consideration by the Board.
The workshop will be held in the boardroom at the Loudoun County Government Center at 1 Harrison St. SE, Leesburg. It will also be televised Comcast Government Channel 23 and Verizon FiOS Channel 40 and livestreamed at loudoun.gov/meetings.
The agenda for the workshop may be viewed here.
The full update report is here.
3 thoughts on “Loudoun Supervisors Plan Energy Strategies Workshop”
Glad the supervisors are moving full-speed ahead on clean renewable energy. Traditionally, Democrats have been on the cutting edge of this issue. Older residents of Loudoun County may remember when Jimmy Carter installed solar panels on the roof of the White House’s West Wing in 1979. Today, Terry McAuliffe is light years ahead of Glenn Youngkin on this issue. Please vote, Loudoun!
It’s a workshop.
You know, where people sit around a table. Not working.
Full-speed ahead, indeed.
And since you’ve brought up national political issues… let’s discuss what Biden (D) has done…
As soon as he took office he reduced our nation’s energy independence (and security) by limiting domestic production. And then, only a few months later, after gasoline prices skyrocketed, he begged OPEC to increase production.
Yeah, that’s some kind of “leadership” by the (D)s.
Gas prices have gone up over one dollar per gallon since last year. You can thank a (D) for that! Just another way they’re looking out for us peons.
Perhaps the BOS should do something real for the environment in Loudoun — start with picking up the trash all over our roads.
These people can’t accomplish the basics, but they have all sorts of (consultants) ideas for rationing your electricity in the future.