Purcellville to Brief Residents on G St. Sidewalk Plan

Town leaders will hold a public information meeting on the proposed G Street Sidewalk Improvements on Tuesday, Sept. 28 starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at Town Hall and online via the GoToMeeting platform.

The Town Council is planning to seek a federal Safe Routes to School grant for the sidewalk project.

During the session, copies of the conceptual design documents will be available for review, and staff members will be available to answer questions.

The project is to construct a missing section of sidewalk along East G Street, between East E Street and 604 G Street where existing sidewalk terminates. The proposed sidewalk borders Blue Ridge Middle School, allowing pedestrians to safely reach the school or simply make the connection between E Street and Maple Avenue.

Tue, Sep 28, 2021 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM (EDT)

