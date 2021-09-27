Road Closures Planned Around Courthouse Construction Zone

Loudoun County began utility work as part of the Courthouse Complex Expansion in Leesburg over the weekend and residents should expect to see increased construction activity and some road closures on Edwards Ferry Road and Church Street.

From Sunday, Sept. 26 to Friday, Oct. 1, construction crews will work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on new water and sewer main connections on Edwards Ferry Road. A portion of Edwards Ferry Road adjacent to the new courthouse will be closed each evening until this work is complete. Drivers should expect barricades and detours each evening, to be removed by 7 a.m. In addition, the public should expect construction noise and bright lights at the construction site.

Dominion Power, Comcast and Verizon will begin utility work this week and are scheulded to finish by the week of Oct. 11. Dominion Power will install a temporary power pole with transformers to provide power to the Valley Bank building at the corner of Market and Church Streets, and Comcast and Verizon will relocate their communication lines to the new pole. No power outages are expected for residents.

Drivers should expect a partial lane closure of Church Street starting at the corner of East Market Street and Church Street. A travel lane will be maintained until Oct. 4.

For more information about the courthouse construction project, including contact information, and to sign up for email and text updates on the project, go to loudoun.gov/courts-expansion.