Victim in Domestic Assault with Hammer Dies

The woman who was hospitalized after her husband allegedly struck her with a hammer has died. The case against Peter J. Lollobrigido now is being investigated as a homicide

Lollobrigido, 49, has been jailed since Sept. 19, after he was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and violation of a protective order following an alleged domestic assault at the Stone Springs Apartments.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the victim, 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, died from her injuries.