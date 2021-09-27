Victim in Domestic Assault with Hammer Dies
The woman who was hospitalized after her husband allegedly struck her with a hammer has died. The case against Peter J. Lollobrigido now is being investigated as a homicide
Lollobrigido, 49, has been jailed since Sept. 19, after he was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and violation of a protective order following an alleged domestic assault at the Stone Springs Apartments.
The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the victim, 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, died from her injuries.
3 thoughts on “Victim in Domestic Assault with Hammer Dies”
Very sad to hear this. To the family & loved ones of Regina Redman-Lollobrigido, please accept my deepest condolences. RIP
Remember that the Democrats who now control all the branches of government in Virginia ended the death penalty in Virginia. This evil person will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars and you and I will pay for it. The average cost per year is between $25,000 and $60,000. Who knows how much the state will pay to convict him and then pay on subsequent appeals.
Remember this the next time you hear a Democrat speak about domestic abuse. Remember this when you return to the polls. Stop electing politicians who don’t care about the victims of domestic violence.
What an absolute tragedy.
That’s the second case of household murder in three months in Loudoun.
Fairfax County is even worse.