Leesburg’s ‘Flower Lady’ Roberts Tops $125K for Hunger Relief

Leesburg resident Rachel Roberts, known for selling flowers from her garden from a roadside stand on Edwards Ferry Road to raise money for Loudoun Hunger Relief, this year raised about $25,000 for the nonprofit, topping $125,000 she has raised over the past nine years.

According to Loudoun Hunger Relief, that adds up to 500,000 meals into the bellies of neighbors in need.

Roberts gathers blooms from her garden, arranges them in donated and purchased vases, and places them at the stand. There, they are sold on the honor system, with customers asked to drop an offering in a donation box in cash or a check to Loudoun Hunger Relief, or through Venmo to @leesburgflowerlady.

Her labor of love involves hundreds of hours of work every year—on top of the many hours that she volunteers at Loudoun Hunger Relief’s pantry.

And while the flower stand’s season is over for this year, donors may still support her fundraising efforts by donating directly at loudounhunger.org/donate-now and typing “flowers” in the dedication field.

Loudoun Hunger Relief, Loudoun’s largest hunger nonprofit, has been serving the community since 1991. About 40% of the people they serve are children and another 13% are seniors. Last year, the nonprofit distributed 2.6 million pounds of food. During the pandemic, Loudoun Hunger has served more than 14,000 people.

For more information or to make an appointment for food, go to loudounhunger.org or call 703-777-5911.