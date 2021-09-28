Letter: Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill

Editor: Once again election season is upon us and as usual all sorts of promises and charges are flying around.And by now most people have made their minds up about the national political scene and what they believe or don’t believe.But is any of this useful in deciding who to vote for to be our 33rdDistrict representative to the Virginia House of Delegates?Where the incumbent David LaRock is facing a strong challenge from Paul Siker.

When I decide on who to vote for locally, I throw away party labels and ask but one question: “Which candidate will work to enhance our rural economy, preserve the rural lifestyle and environment, and be open to hear our concerns about rural issues both pro and con that arise during the Richmond legislative sessions?”

Party labels mean nothing, but who will answer the phone and take up the rural cause means everything.

In my volunteer preservation work I’ve found both Democrats and Republicans share the love of this unique and beautiful Countryside, our farms, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and historic villages.

This year in the 33rdDistrict of the Virginia House of Delegates we have an opportunity to elect a new fresh representative, PAUL SIKER who has made his commitment to supporting our rural lifestyle and economy the centerpiece of his campaign.

His opponent, David LaRock has been largely focused on national issues by joining those who refuse to accept the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, participating inthe January 6thinvasion of the Capitol, and speaking out against Covid-19 mandates, but has not found time to be an advocate for the rural interests and values of our District,

Therefore, I’m supporting Paul Siker in the 33rdDistrict campaign this year.We need a champion in Richmond for our rural interests and he has convinced me that he can be that leader and spokesman we need for years to come.

Alfred P. Van Huyck, Round Hill

Former Loudoun Planning Commissioner and lifelong advocate for Western Loudoun County.