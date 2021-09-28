Letter: Erin Dunbar, Round Hill

Editor: Over the past year, Virginians have struggled more and more with a rapidly declining education system, rising property taxes, small business closures, and infringements on our constitutional rights.

We are facing a pivotal choice this election season: to continue down the path of decline that this state has seen, or to put an end to the tyrannical overreach that has left so many in the commonwealth struggling, worried for their families, and scared about the future for their children.

Election season has begun, and the mad dash by the candidates to win over the masses is well underway. One doesn’t have to look hard to see the differences across the aisle, and at a time when our basic rights and livelihood are on the verge of being stripped away, the choice becomes very clear.

School choice, higher educational expectations, lower taxes, and less government control are essential if Virginians hope to get this state back on the right track.Our candidates for lieutenant governor have very different approaches for appealing to voters, and when Hala Ayala asks if Virginians are fired up to protect our democracy, it’s quite a tone deaf question given how her party has gone to great lengths to take the rights and power away from the people at every turn.Her opponent Winsome Sears has fought tirelessly for veterans, the homeless, students, and minorities throughout her career, and her commitment to school choice and second amendment rights are exactly what the commonwealth needs. It’s time for change, Virginia.

Erin Dunbar, Round Hill