Letter: Kim Schatz, Round Hill

Editor:On Nov 2, Virginians have an important choice to make:who will represent them in the Governor’s office for the next four years.Glenn Youngkin, political outsider and successful businessman, is the bold leader who will restore Virginia’s prosperity and lead us to a vibrant economic recovery.

Glenn’s Day One Game Plan will jumpstart our economy, which ranks 44thin the nation for pandemic recovery.After zero job growthfrom 2013 through 2020, Glenn’s plan willcreate 400,000 jobs and 10,000 startups bycutting regulations to create jobs and make it easier for innovators and entrepreneurs to get small businesses moving again.He will launch #JumpstartJobs, an innovative initiative to develop talent, train workers, attract investment and make Virginia the best and easiest state in which to start a business.

Glenn has been endorsed by theNational Federation of Independent Business Virginia PAC (NFIB), Associated Builders and Contractors Virginia (ABC-VA), and Virginia Contractor Procurement Alliance (VCPA), three organizations representing thousands of Virginia small businesses.Virginia’s small business leaders know that Glenn is the leader we need to bring economic recovery and prosperity back to the commonwealth.

Glenn will cutexploding costs for families and relieve the burdens of rapidly rising inflation and taxes.He will eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax, suspend the recent gas tax hike for 12 months, end runaway property taxes by requiring voter approval for increases, cut income taxes by doubling the standard deduction and reduce taxes on our veteran’s retirement pay, all putting real dollars back into the pockets of hard-working Virginians.

Glenn prioritizes keeping Virginia open while keeping Virginians safe, protecting lives and livelihoods.His leadership and commonsense policies will do that while makingVirginia the best place to live, work and raise a family again.As he says, ‘We have a lot we need to get done here in Virginia, and we need to start strong.’Let’s start strong in restoring our beloved commonwealth to prosperity by votingfor Glenn Youngkin for governor on Nov. 2.

Kim Schatz,Round Hill