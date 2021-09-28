Loudoun Chamber to Host Attorney General Debate

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce will host a debate between incumbent Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and his challenger Nov. 3 Del. Jason Miyares (R-82).

The debate will take place at the next in the chamber’s PolicyMakers Series on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 8-10 a.m. at the National Conference Center. A panel of business leaders will put questions to the two candidates on issues affecting the business community.

After backing out of a talked-about run for the governor’s office, Herring is seeking an historic third term. If elected a third time, he would be the first person to be elected to Virginia Attorney General for a third term in 76 years, since Abram Penn Staples won his third election in 1945. Staples left the office in 1947 after the General Assembly elected him to the state Supreme Court.

Miyares, of Virginia Beach, is an attorney and has represented part of the city in the House of Delegates since 2016. He was the first Cuban-American elected to the Virginia General Assembly, his family having fled Cuba in 1965, 11 years before he was born.

To register for the event, visit LoudounChamber.org/events. The chamber has enacted a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all events.