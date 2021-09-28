Preservation Society Presents 5 Grants, Historic Home Plaque

The Loudoun Preservation Society presented grants totaling nearly $7,000 to support five restoration projects during an Oct. 23 ceremony in Hamilton. Since 1973, the organization has contributed nearly $900,000 to support preservation efforts around the county.

This year, the society presented theEvelyn Johnson Memorial Grant of $2,500 to the Aldie Heritage Association to help restore the brick wall along Rt. 50.

The Jean Brown Memorial Grant, also for $2,500, will help the Friends of Grace Multicultural Centerrestore their 130-year-old church buildingin Lincoln.

The Loudoun Clerk of the Court’s Historic Records program will get a $990 boost to continue efforts to digitize records associated with the county’s enslaved and African-American residents.

The society also pledged $2,500 to help the congregation of theUnitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun to repair its building just south of Leesburg.

And the Willisville Preservation Foundation received a $750 grant to help restore the community’s cemetery.

Also during the ceremony, the society issued its first Loudoun County historic building plaque to Goshen Farm, the Aldie home of Bernie and Rumsey Light. The plaque program is an expansion of the historic marker recognition begun several decades ago in the Town of Leesburg.

TheLoudoun Preservation Societyis dedicated to preserving the historic, cultural, and natural resources and heritage of Loudoun County, and developing public consciousness of and involvement in preservation issues.