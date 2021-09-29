Letter: Daniel Brubaker, Lovettsville

Editor: We are concerned that the Loudoun County School Board is harming children while minimizing visibility of their own actions and of citizen objections.

At the Sept. 28 meeting, some members of the press were apparently denied access, and therefore speakers (admitted one at a time to address the board) were only filmed by selected media.Meanwhile, the official LCPS video feed did not show the speakers.

It seems quite clear what is going on: Damage control. LCPS has been caught implementing an agenda that is way out of line with what most citizens and parents know to be right.

To take just one example, angry parents at recent meetings read lewd and obscene content from books currently in the schools, sometimes even displaying visuals.LCPS, in the fall of 2019, with approval from Loudoun Democrats, adopted a “Diversity Classroom Library Initiative,” placing hundreds of books into all LCPS libraries. When I reviewed these lists in 2019, I noted their quite heavy emphasis upon LGBTQ-related issues.

Clearly, we are in a culture war. Those on the Democrat side seem to insist that kids should be exposed to sexually explicit content from an early age and taught to see the world through Marxist CRT glasses, that equality under the law is wrong, that everyone (or at least those with approved opinions) should do what they wish, that truth and moral law do not exist, and that might makes right.

If these are good ideas, they should be argued openly. But they ought not be implemented under cover of darkness. Nor should our institutions be weaponized against citizens and taxpayers.

Following are my remarks delivered at the School Board meeting:

Members of the press, today I speak to you because those people aren’t listening.

My name is Daniel Brubaker. I’m father to three LCPS daughters. One was Woodgrove High School’s co-valedictorian this year. Another, now an Air Force cadet in engineering at Virginia Tech, was Woodgrove’sonlyNational Merit Scholar in 2020. Our third is a sophomore and vice president of Woodgrove’s student council.

We have a good record as parents. But this school board, destroying in the name of “equity,” breaks my heart for others.

Rather than encourage achievement, they eliminate class rankings, end Homecoming Courts, and scrap advanced math.

They continue to pass policies that harm children.

The answer to injustice is justice.But these critical racists are stuck on skin tone.

By enshrining“equity,”LCPS teaches CRT, tellingallkids that their race defines them, and trains them to see others the same way.

Kids need opportunity, not hate—challenge and reward for true achievement following serious effort.

Furthermore, those who expose children to pornography,dull kids’ moral conscience rather than develop it, force teachers to lie in service of politics,teach kids to ignore science that harms a leftist political agenda, and who then have the audacity to target parents who objecthave no placein our schools.

Daniel Brubaker, Lovettsville