Loudoun Business Hazardous Waste Drop-off Oct. 7; Register by Oct. 1

Loudoun County will host a hazardous waste collection event for businesses and other organizations on Thursday, Oct. 7. Pre-registration is required no later than Friday, Oct. 1.

Twice a year, the county hosts collection events where eligible hazardous waste generators may deliver toxic, reactive, ignitable and/or corrosive materials for proper disposal. The Loudoun County Business Hazardous Waste Program is offered for businesses and organizations in Loudoun that are considered “Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQGs),” or that produce less than 220 pounds of hazardous wastes per calendar month, less than 2.2 pounds of acutely hazardous wastes per calendar month, and accumulate no more than 2,220 pounds—roughly five 55-gallon drums—of hazardous waste on-site at any time.

Hazardous waste disposal through the county program typically results in reduced costs for participants as compared to establishing collection service directly with a hazardous waste management company, according to the county. Visit loudoun.gov/bhwp or call 703-771-551 for registration forms and event information, or call 703-771-5514.