Loudoun Fair Housing Forum Oct. 6

The Loudoun County Office of Housing invites residents to attend a virtual fair housing public forum and input session as part of the work to develop a regional fair housing plan Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Loudoun County is one of eight jurisdictions working collaboratively to develop a regional fair housing plan, also known as the Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice. The process is being coordinated by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Loudoun County is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to “affirmatively further fair housing.” The regional analysis is meant to fulfill that requirement as well as increasing collaboration, innovation, and effectiveness of strategies to further fair housing in the region. It is expected to be completed in 2022.

The virtual forum Oct. 6 will gather public input specifically on the Loudoun County part of the plan. The presentation will include n overview on fair housing, a presentation of Loudoun County data, a discussion of policy priorities, and three breakout sessions on discrimination in housing, barriers to affordable housing and housing for persons with disabilities.

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register and to get more information, visit loudoun.gov/housing.

To request language interpretation or accommodations for those with disabilities, contact Community Development Specialist Christine Hillock at 703-771-5590 or christine.hillock@loudoun.gov. Five days’ advance notice is requested.