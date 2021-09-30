Annette Jean Traubel, 1936-2021

Annette Jean Traubel of Leesburg, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was 85 years old.

Annette was born on March 3, 1936, to Alfred and Gertrude Metzger in Ebenezer, NY.She graduated from West Seneca High School, attended the University of Buffalo for one year before becoming a RN and serving her country as a US Navy nurse for seven years.

She married Ralph Emerson Traubel in 1963, soon thereafter left the Navy and raised two sons.Upon her husband’s death in 1988, she re-entered the nursing profession and worked at the VA hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia until retiring in 2001.

Her granddaughter once asked her why she went into nursing to which she replied it was simply a desire to help others.She provided support well beyond the hospital as a dedicated friend and caregiver to many.She loved playing tennis, rooting for the Washington Football and Nationals teams, watching over the small family farm, caring for her dog Rocky and spending time with family and friends.

Annette is survived by her sons, Michael, and Douglas with his wife Christine and grandchildren Alexis and Chase.

At Annette’s request her body will be donated to science for the advancement of medical training and research.A memorial service will be held onOct 11that 10:00 a.m. at the Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Nurses Association(www.nursingworld.com) or K9‘s for Warriors (www.k9sforwarriors.org).