Bunny Havlicek, 103

Bunny Havlicek, passed away at home in Leesburg, Virginia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was 103.

For the past 25 years she has shared a home with her daughter, Jane Havlicek Roth, who survives her. She is also survived by her brother, Don Weede of Tucson, Arizona, a niece, Lorraine Giltner of Ottumwa, Iowa, and several nephews including Brian Pennington and Kevin Weede of Tucson, Arizona, Chris Weede of Yuma, Arizona, and Charles Weede of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Born Bernice Weede on November 13, 1917, in Lancaster, Missouri, her father quickly nicknamed her Bunny, which remained her name of choice to her death. She grew up in Bloomfield, Iowa, and knew at a young age she wanted to help others and be a nurse. Money was very tight forcing her to work a year after high school at the local dry goods store to make enough money to further her education. She was the classic small-town girl, traveling to Iowa City and graduating from the University of Iowa, College of Nursing in 1940. She shared extensive memories of the friends she lost in World War II, working at University Hospital in Iowa City on December 7, 1941 as Pearl Harbor was bombed, while painfully watching as a Japanese medical physician and colleague was placed in an internment camp. She spoke over the years about another dear friend who had fled the Nazis to America. She understood the price of freedom.

She met her husband, Frank Havlicek, who passed away in 2003 at Iowa. Their life together spanned nearly 60 years as they moved from Iowa City, Iowa to St. Paul and then Deephaven, Minnesota to Bethesda, Maryland to Inverness, Illinois and finally to Leesburg in the mid-1990’s. Together they enjoyed Masters swimming into their 80’s and were both active nature printers. Bunny was a leaf printer and Frank’s gyotaku fish prints have been displayed in the Smithsonian. Bunny was also a 70-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Bunny embodied love, kindness and forgiveness. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a twinkle in her eye that was always present. She will be missed by all whose path she crossed in life. Through their special years together Jane and Bunny shared a mutual passion for books, a game of Scrabble, their faith and the Iowa Hawkeyes was always prevalent.

For those who wish to honor her memory, contributions can be made to the Havlicek Scholarship, College of Nursing to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa 52244.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 8 Cornwall St., Leesburg, Virginia. It seems most appropriate to celebrate her life on this date when she would have been 104. The family requests no flowers be sent to the church.

