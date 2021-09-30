Burk Opens Mayor’s Office at Town Hall

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk has a place to call her own in Town Hall.

This week, the three-term mayor moved into dedicated office space on the second floor of the municipal center, with conference room space also available for use by other members of the Town Council.

Burk had long been a proponent of finding an office space and had the backing of her council colleagues during this past spring’s budget deliberations. Prior to securing an office space, Burk had taken to setting up “office hours” at different businesses around town, where residents could pull up a chair and share feedback or concerns with her.

She will host an open house during this week’s First Friday festivities, from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, when residents and visitors can check out the office.

“So many people were supportive of the whole concept of the mayor having an office,” Burk said. “I just want them to see the results of their support.”

Initially the mayor’s office will be open by appointment only, but Burk said she may have set hours each week at some point down the road.

