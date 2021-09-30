Letter: Clark Kidd, Potomac Falls

Editor: Anyone who is still undecided about the Virginia gubernatorial race should watch the latest debate, in which Democrat Terry McAuliffe made the alarming statement “I’m not gonna let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions. … I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

During the past year, parents and taxpayers have come to the realization that turning over the teaching curriculum to the so-called experts has created a radical agenda than most citizens would not support.Students are being taught to hate their country, their flag, their history, their skin color, their law enforcement, their military and even their own gender.Taxpayers have the absolute right to dictate how their tax money gets spent in the public schools, despite what Mr. McAuliffe thinks.

Electing a retreaded professional politician like McAuliffe would bring more Biden-like incompetence and corruption to the Old Dominion.So, if you like mandates, lockdowns, perpetual facemasks/distancing, COVID paranoia and student indoctrination, he’s the guy. McAuliffe, like Biden, preaches unity but would bring more division to the commonwealth.

Much like Donald Trump, Glenn Youngkin has found success outside of the political swamp, and would bring a fresh approach and common sense to the current chaos in Richmond. He and the other Republican candidates this November are incredibly qualified, and would reverse some of the damage done to the state and its citizens since Dr. Death (Ralph Northam) and his corrupt crew took over, and high jacked the state’s direction to the far left.

Clark Kidd, Potomac Falls