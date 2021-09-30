Lost Rhino to Host 10th Annual Cornhole Fundraiser

On Oct. 17, Van Metre Companies Foundation will host the 10th annual Van Metre Cornhole Challenge at Lost Rhino Brewing Company, raising money for the Children’s Science Center, HomeAid Northern Virginia and Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The Cornhole Challenge has raised more than half a million dollars for local non-profits so far. This year’s Cornhole Challenge focuses on non-profit initiatives helping to educate young minds, shelter the homeless, and care for the needs of children in the community.

Competing teams are encouraged to raise at least $300. The “King’s Court” format encourages higher fundraising—the more money a team raises, the closer their starting place to the King’s Court. Teams play a set number of games, and as they win or lose games, they move closer or further away from the King’s Court. The goal is to play and win the last game while in the court.

That puts teams starting nearest the court at an advantage.

The games will be played Sunday, Oct. 17 from noon to 4 p.m. Lost Rhino Brewing is at 21730 Red Rum Drive, Suite #142, Ashburn

Teams can register to play and raise funds at mightycause.com/event/2021vmcornholechallenge.