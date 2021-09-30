Loudoun Landfill Fees to See 10% Increase

The Board of Supervisors last week approved fee hikes at the county landfill, the first since 2012.

Under the changes, homeowners hauling trash to the landfill south of Leesburg will pay at least $1 more per trip, with both the minimum transaction fee and the FastTrash service charge to hit $7 starting Oct. 18.

Those bringing more than 180 pounds of municipal solid waste or household waste will see the rate increase from $62 to $68 per ton—68 cent per 20 pounds. Fees for construction debris and industrial waste also will see a $6-per-ton increase.

The cost of dropping off appliances, tires and propane tanks also will go up, with fees for those items ranging from $3 to $39.

In its action, approved without discussion at their Sept. 21 meeting, supervisors also authorized the county administrator to establish all landfill fees as part of the annual budget process. Under the previous policy, while the staff could deal with the fees charged to contracted commercial waste haulers, the prices charged to homeowners and small users at the gate were set by the Board of Supervisors.

The fee increases follow the recommendations of a consultant study to ensure the landfill operates on a revenue neutral basis, with fees collected expected to cover the daily operations at the facility as well as its capital needs and debt service obligations.

According to the report by Public Works Solutions, revenue from tipping fees has increased from $7.4 million in FY 2018 to $9.3 million in FY 2020.

More information about the county’s recycling and waste management programs, including services at the landfill, is available by calling 703-771-5500 or going toloudoun.gov/wastemanagement.