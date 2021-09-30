Loudoun Parks and Rec Earns Rare Nat’l Accreditation

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association, awarded during the 2021 NRPA Annual Conference.

Fewer than 200 agencies in the country hold that accreditation, which examines standards on management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services. CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for parks and recreation agencies.

As part of the accreditation process, Loudoun’s parks and rec had to demonstrate compliance with 154 standards and document all policies and procedures. That process, according to the department, also often helps identify new efficiencies.

“According to the 2021 NRPA Engagement with Parks Report, close to 90% of survey respondents agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government. At PRCS, we are dedicated to creating community through people, parks and programs,” Director Steve Torpy stated. “I believe CAPRA accreditation is the foundation to launching exceptional programs and services. We always strive for excellence and the standards support our efforts to create the best possible community for Loudoun County’s residents and visitors for years to come.”

Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report, and undergo review again in five years.

For more information visit nrpa.org/CAPRA. For more information about Loudoun PRCS programs and services, visit loudoun.gov/prcs.