Loudoun Second Half Personal Property Tax Deadline Oct. 5

The deadline for payment of the second half personal property tax is Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Payments received or postmarked after Oct. 5 will incur a 10% late payment penalty. Additional interest at the rate of 10% per annum will be assessed. In addition to the late payment penalty for personal property taxes, if the taxes remain unpaid for 60 days after the original payment due date, the taxpayer will incur an additional 15% penalty of the total amount due.

The due date will not be extended for bills where assessment questions have been filed with the Board of Equalization. Taxpayers who are having financial difficulties can contact the Treasurer’s Collections Team at 703-771-5656 for assistance.

Payments may be made online at loudounportal.com/taxes, using the Link2Loudoun app on a mobile device, or by phone to 1-800-269-5971 24 hours a day or 703-777-0280 during regular business hours.

Payment can also be mailed to County of Loudoun, P.O. Box 1000, Leesburg, Virginia 20177-1000, or dropped off in person at the Treasurer’s Office locations in the County Government Center in Leesburg at 1 Harrison Street SE, or the Ridgetop building at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 104, Sterling. A 24-hour drop box is located outside each office.

With questions, contact the Loudoun County Treasurer’s Office at 703-777-0280 or email taxes@loudoun.gov.

For information about Personal Property Tax Relief for the Elderly or for Disabled Persons, contact the Tax Relief Division of the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at tcor@loudoun.gov, by phone to 703-737-8557, or visit loudoun.gov/taxrelief.