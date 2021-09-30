Woodgrove HS Teacher Suspended After Physical Altercation with Student

A Woodgrove High School teacher was placed on administrative leave after cellphone video circulating the internet showed him in a physical altercation with a student during class on Monday.

Principal Sam Shipp said in a statement that the incident is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the confrontation.

“School administration is aware of this situation and is taking appropriate action. Because this may involve student discipline and personnel actions, I cannot give further details. I can tell you that other students in the classroom at the time of the incident were not injured,” Shipp said in his email to parents.

A student recorded the video in which two people can be heard yelling, although they are not visible. Then a student is seen approaching the teacher at his desk. He then tries to grab a laptop, which the teacher holds on to. The teacher appears to shove the student onto a desk. The student then punched the teacher several times. The video ends as the violence between the student and teacher seems to stop.

Shipp advised that students may reach out to the school’s unified mental health team if they are in need of support.