Junior Woman’s Club Donates Mobile Playroom to Inova Loudoun Hospital

The Junior Woman’s Club of Loudoun today donated a second mobile playroom to Inova Loudoun Hospital.

JWCL donated the first playroom, a mobile unit on wheels which is fully stocked with toys and activities, in 2018 and has been saving funds over the past couple years to purchase this second playroom.

“They say they’ve been using the first one a lot so we’re really excited to get the second one for them,” JWCL President Lacy Hurst said.

“Playing allows a child to escape from their reality, to be anyone they want and to go anywhere they want to go, even if it is for a moment. We are so happy and grateful that JWCL has the opportunity to provide these moments of play for the pediatric patients at Inova Loudoun,” JWCL past president Francesca Jacobini said.

Child Life Specialist Cindy DeFrancesco said the mobile activity station is used both in the pediatric section and in the emergency rooms to help children through their hospital experience.

“We’re kind of in charge of providing age-appropriate activities and prizes when they have to go through a stressful situation. So, it is really nice to have this so conveniently available, even if kids are stuck in their room, because it can come right to them, they get a choice of something they like—it not just whatever is available is given to them,” DeFrancesco said.

The mobile playroom is being purchased from The Oscar Litwak Foundation.The Foundation’s goal is to improve the quality of life of sick children while hospitalized by providing entertainment and resources for them to enjoy in their room.

Supporting the hospital team members, pediatric patients and their families just one of the community philanthropy projects undertaken by the club, which is celebrating its 70thanniversary. Tomorrow night, Oct. 2, the club is holding aWedding Dress Fundraiserat the Galilee United Methodist Church. Proceeds will support club outreach efforts and the Backpack Buddies program.

For more information, go tojwcl.org.

From left, Junior Women’s Club of Loudoun County President Lacy Hurst; past president Francesca Jacobini; child life specialist Cindy DeFrancesco, and Inova Loudoun Hospital Philanthropy Officer Melissa Diaz pose with the new mobile playroom donated to the hospital Oct. 1.