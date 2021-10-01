Sterling Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 22-year-old Sterling man has died following a motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday night on Rt. 28 near the McLearen Road exit in Herndon.

Herndon Police officers responded to the scene just prior to midnight Sept. 30. According to the preliminary report, Donald Baker was traveling northbound on Rt.28 on a 2021 Suzuki GSXR 1000r. He accelerated and then lost control, which resulted in him traveling off the right side of the road striking the guardrail. Baker was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives found no evidence to indicate alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the HPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at703-280-0543. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Fairfax Countgy Crime Solvers866-411-8477.